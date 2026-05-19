The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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The skyline of the densely populated Hillbrow high-rise suburb in Johannesburg is shown without its lights on during load-shedding. File photo: MASI LOSI

Eskom renews threat to cut Joburg power over unpaid debt

Eskom’s renewed threat to plunge Joburg into darkness over R5,2bn debt will have dire consequences on residents and businesses. The power utility has given the city until July 8 to clear its arrears debt or face disconnections. (Antonio Muchave)

Eskom’s renewed threat to plunge Joburg into darkness over R5.2bn debt will have dire consequences on residents and businesses.

The power utility has given the city until July 8 to clear its arrears and debt or face disconnections.

This means Eskom-supplied areas such as Fourways, Sandton, Soweto, Orange Farm, and Ivory Park, among other areas, would be in darkness if the city can’t raise the funds.

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WATCH | Why Sibanyoni’s extortion case was struck off the roll

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni shakes hands with his legal representative, Shaun Abrahams, after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

The extortion and money laundering case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused has been removed from the court roll.

This is after prosecutor Mkhulise Ntaba failed to appear at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court on Monday for the continuation of bail application for Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Oupa Sindane in their R2m extortion case.

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Five players Broos should take to World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during a team press conference. File photo: (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

With hard-to-convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expected to finally announce his World Cup squad at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on May 27, we pick a few players who’ve raised their hands to be considered, despite being snubbed for recent camps.

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