Three Pretoria West cops granted R5,000 bail each in extortion case

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The three SAPS officers investigating TMPD corruption were granted bail on Monday,

Three South African Police Service officers stationed at Pretoria West police station who are charged with corruption and extortion were on Monday granted bail of R5,000 each.

The Pretoria North magistrate’s court granted bail to Const Lionel Macoba, 25, Sgt Vincent Messiah Ndhlovu, 44, and Sgt Peaceful Evgenate Mnis, 38, after the state said it was not opposed to them being given bail.

The three accused were investigating a case involving two Tshwane Metro Police Department officers suspected of kidnapping and extortion.

“According to the allegations, on May 5, the accused met with one of the complainants at a shopping complex in Philip Nel Park,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

During the meeting, the complainant contacted his colleague, who was also implicated in the kidnapping and extortion matter.

“It is alleged that the three accused demanded R50,000 from the complainants in exchange for them not being arrested.”

On May 7, one of the Tshwane officers informed his attorney about the alleged contact, and then reported the matter to the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit.

“On May 8, the complainants allegedly received a call from the accused requesting a meeting at Pretoria West police station. During the meeting, the complainants negotiated for the amount to be reduced to R30,000, and an agreement was allegedly reached.”

On May 14 , members of the Anti-Corruption Unit conducted an entrapment operation and R10,000 was allegedly handed over to the accused before they were arrested at the scene.

“The state did not oppose bail as the accused were not considered flight risks,” Mahanjana said.

The case was postponed until July 27 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE