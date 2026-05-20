‘Cat’ Matlala cops await decision on their suspensions

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Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala (left) and senior police officers appear in court on charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of a Medicare24 contract. Picture:

More than a month after senior police officials were arrested in connection with the R360m irregular contract awarded to Medicare24, they are still waiting to hear their fate regarding suspension.

The 12 officers were arrested on March 24 for allegedly using their positions to help Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala get the tender. They were issued with the notices to suspend them the next day but made presentations to oppose their suspension, which the SAPS was supposed to respond to within 30 days, according to labour laws.

The SA Police Union (Sapu) said it was concerned that the 30 days had passed but a decision had not yet been made.

Medicare24 was owned by criminally accused Matlala.

Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the union had made representations in terms of SAPS disciplinary regulations on behalf of the members it was representing on reasons why they should not be suspended from work.

He said leaders of the union met the acting national commissioner, Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, to raise their concerns.

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“Sapu represents most of the members involved and we have engaged and continue to engage SAPS on the matter on behalf of our members,” he said.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that all implicated members were issued with notices of intention to suspend while internal investigations were under way.

“The members were afforded an opportunity to make representations in line with the applicable disciplinary processes.”

She said the officers have been at home since their court appearance.

“As this remains an internal labour-related matter, the SAPS will not be engaging further on the details of the process at this stage.”

The 12 officials were arrested on various charges including fraud, corruption, money-laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has since been suspended and appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court alongside the officials and Matlala on Wednesday.

READ MORE| Suleiman Carrim was silent about payments to Matlala, commission hears

The officials are James Murray (service provider), Capt Brian Neville, Brig Rachel Matjeng, Brig Alpheus Thembinkosi Ngema, Brig Patrick Nethengwe, Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka (procurement officer), Maj-Gen Busisiwe Precious Temba, Brig Kirsty Jonker, Brig Petunia Reabetsoe Lenono, Brig Onica Ofentse Tlhoale, Col Nonjabulo Nomfundo Mngadi, Col Anton Paulsen and Col Natsenge Johannes Monyai.

The matter is expected back in court on June 26.

Sowetan