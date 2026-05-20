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Gauteng water crisis inquiry hears of daily struggle for survival

Witnesses describe years of sewage spills, water shortages and government ineptitude

Luyolo Mkentane

Luyolo Mkentane

Political Correspondent

A man collects water from the water truck in Emmarentia, north of Joburg, during water crises in the area. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Witnesses have painted a grim picture before an inquiry into Gauteng’s deepening water crisis, describing how years of service delivery failures and crumbling infrastructure have pushed SA’s economic and financial hub to the brink.

This has left residents and businesses battling daily to survive and protect their livelihoods.

The three-day South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) inquiry into Gauteng’s water crisis got under way in Johannesburg on Tuesday, with community leaders painting a bleak picture of inhumane living conditions caused by persistent water leaks, raw sewage flowing through streets, collapsing infrastructure and what they described as a complete lack of accountability by authorities.

Read the full story on Business Day.

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