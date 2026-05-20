Gems under pressure from unions

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Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Stan Moloabi warns the latest cut to contribution increases will dent its solvency ratio. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) expects its solvency ratio to come in below the 25% statutory threshold at year’s end, due to union pressure to reduce monthly premium increases, its principal officer said on Tuesday.

Gems is the biggest medical scheme for public servants and their dependants, with about 2.4-million beneficiaries.

A medical scheme’s solvency level is one of the key metrics used to gauge its financial stability and is the ratio of accumulated funds to gross annual contribution income.

Due to sustained pressure from organised labour, Gems first dropped its weighted average contribution increase for 2026 from 9.8% to 9.5% in February and then announced on May 7 that it would cut the contribution increase further to 7.5% from July 1.

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