News

Gems under pressure from unions

Public servants’ medical scheme expects reserves to weaken as union pressure forces lower premium increases

Tamar Kahn

Tamar Kahn

Health & Science Correspondent

Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Stan Moloabi warns the latest cut to contribution increases will dent its solvency ratio. Picture: SUPPLIED (Gems)

The Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) expects its solvency ratio to come in below the 25% statutory threshold at year’s end, due to union pressure to reduce monthly premium increases, its principal officer said on Tuesday.

Gems is the biggest medical scheme for public servants and their dependants, with about 2.4-million beneficiaries.

A medical scheme’s solvency level is one of the key metrics used to gauge its financial stability and is the ratio of accumulated funds to gross annual contribution income.

Due to sustained pressure from organised labour, Gems first dropped its weighted average contribution increase for 2026 from 9.8% to 9.5% in February and then announced on May 7 that it would cut the contribution increase further to 7.5% from July 1.

Click here to read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Luxury homes, pensions and Mercedes vehicles at centre of former SOE boss divorce

2

Gems under pressure from unions

3

SISA NHLABATHI | Why Orbit College FC’s survival matters more than Pirates ending league drought

4

How couple used over 700 ghost workers to ‘steal’ R26m in Covid-19 UIF funds

5

TEBOGO KHAAS | Joe Sibanyoni case exposes deeper governance failures within the NPA

Related Articles