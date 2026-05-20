LISTEN | North West crime activist shot dead at his home

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North West crime activist Thato Molosankwe was shot and killed at his home.

Thato Molosankwe, a North West crime activist, was fatally shot at his home in the early hours on Wednesday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said Molosankwe was shot at his home in Lomanyaneng village. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Molosankwe has been described by local police as a community-minded individual who played an important role in assisting police efforts aimed at fighting crime and corruption, and strengthening relations between the SA Police Service and communities.

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Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has directed provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo to ensure maximum resources are deployed to hunt for the killers of the vocal Mahikeng-born crime activist and traditional healer.

The provincial murder and robbery unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or provide anonymous tip-offs via the MySAPS App.