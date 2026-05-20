Luxury homes, pensions and Mercedes vehicles at centre of former SOE boss divorce

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The wife of a former state-owned enterprise CEO has launched a high-stakes divorce battle over the division of a multimillion-rand joint estate, including luxury homes, pension interests and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

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The wife of a former state-owned enterprise CEO has launched divorce proceedings seeking division of their multimillion-rand joint estate following claims that they lived separately for more than a year and that their marriage has broken down irretrievably.

Court papers filed in the Johannesburg high court reveal a bitter dispute over luxury properties, pension interests and high-end vehicles forming part of the couple’s joint estate. They are married in community of property.

In the particulars of claim, the wife states that the marriage relationship “has broken down irretrievably and has reached a stage of disintegration such that there are no reasonable prospects for the restoration of a normal marriage relationship between the parties”.

She further claims that the parties “have not lived together as husband and wife for a period exceeding 12 months” and that she no longer considers the marriage reconcilable.

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