Morero awaits report on kidnapping allegations against Joburg MMC Mnisi

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Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says he is awaiting a report on the allegations of kidnapping against economic development MMC Nomoya Mnisi.

ActionSA has alleged that Mnisi and her bodyguard kidnapped a 16-year-old child at the weekend. It is also alleged that the child was assaulted and threatened with a firearm. The complainant is said to have later withdrawn the case.

Speaking on the sidelines in Joburg after his state of the city address on Wednesday, Morero said he was aware of the allegations.

The mayor said he was expecting a report from Mnisi, and that he would combine that with other reports of the allegations. “I am unable to make a decision or state further until we get a compiled report.”

In the meantime, the ANC in Johannesburg has urged law enforcement agencies to act without fear or favour when dealing with the matter.

Sasabona Manganye, ANC regional secretary for greater Johannesburg, said the party noted the allegations with great concern. “The ANC views allegations of violence, intimidation and any form of abuse involving vulnerable members of society in a serious light. Matters involving the safety and wellbeing of children are of particular concern and must receive the urgent attention of law enforcement authorities.”

Manganye cautioned opposition parties against grandstanding, urging them to respect the rights of everyone involved in the matter.

Sowetan