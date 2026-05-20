Ramaphosa asks chief justice Mandisa Maya for permission to review Phala Phala report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a request to chief justice Mandisa Maya to initiate a review application against an independent panel report.
The request was a procedural step the president took before instituting civil proceedings against the panel’s report because it was headed by a judge.
Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo headed the panel that authored the report, which found that there was a prima facie case for the president to answer.
Section 47 of the Superior Courts Act requires litigants in civil proceedings to seek permission from a head of court before instituting litigation against a judge.
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