Ramaphosa asks chief justice Mandisa Maya for permission to review Phala Phala report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a request to chief justice Mandisa Maya to initiate a review application against an independent panel report.

The request was a procedural step the president took before instituting civil proceedings against the panel’s report because it was headed by a judge.

Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo headed the panel that authored the report, which found that there was a prima facie case for the president to answer.

Section 47 of the Superior Courts Act requires litigants in civil proceedings to seek permission from a head of court before instituting litigation against a judge.

Click here to read more.