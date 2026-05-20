News

Ramaphosa asks chief justice Mandisa Maya for permission to review Phala Phala report

The independent panel report was headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo

Sinesipho Schrieber

Sinesipho Schrieber

Journalist

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a request to chief justice Mandisa Maya to initiate a review application against an independent panel report.

The request was a procedural step the president took before instituting civil proceedings against the panel’s report because it was headed by a judge.

Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo headed the panel that authored the report, which found that there was a prima facie case for the president to answer.

Section 47 of the Superior Courts Act requires litigants in civil proceedings to seek permission from a head of court before instituting litigation against a judge.

Click here to read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ramaphosa asks chief justice Mandisa Maya for permission to review Phala Phala report

2

IN PICS | Thandiswa Mazwai, Hotstix remember Maria McCloy as creative force at memorial

3

Why prosecutor in Joe Sibanyoni case did not show up

4

‘No to KuGompo City’ - 38,000 object to EC name changes

5

Luxury homes, pensions and Mercedes vehicles at centre of former SOE boss divorce

Related Articles