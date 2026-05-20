The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and City Power chair Makhosini Kharodi during a press briefing where they provided updates on the resolution of the electricity billing and debt dispute between Eskom and City Power, at Joburg Theatre.
Joburg mayor Dada Morero has made a desperate plea to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to save the city from being plunged into darkness due to rising Eskom debt. (Thapelo Morebudi)

LISTEN | Morero pleads with Ramokgopa to spare Joburg from blackout

May 05, 2025.Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefing the media on the state of the system provide details of the company's operational performance and Winter outlook at the Eskom head office at Megawwatt Park in Sunninghill Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Minister of electricity and energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Business Day/Freddy Mavunda (Freddy Mavunda)

Joburg mayor Dada Morero has made a desperate plea to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to save the city from being plunged into darkness due to rising Eskom debt.

Morero is set to meet Ramokgopa before the end of the month to come up with a plan to meet Eskom’s July 8 deadline to settle the R5.2bn debt, failing which the utility will switch off the city’s bulk electricity supply.

Morero’s meeting with Ramokgopa will be the second sit-down with a cabinet minister over Joburg’s financial management problems. Two weeks ago, he met finance minister Enoch Godongwana to resolve the city’s controversial plan to pay R10bn in wage increases to workers.

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Black Management Forum president sues fellow member for defamation

Black Management Forum president Mpho Motsei. (supplied)

Allegations of theft, failure to act on corruption and questionable fees paid to directors.

These claims are at the centre of a bitter feud between Black Management Forum (BMF) president Mpho Motsei and a former board member, Papama Mnqandi. In a dramatic turn of events, Motsei has filed a R2.5m defamation lawsuit against Mnqandi for making “false and damaging allegations” in letters written to the board.

The matter is before the high court in Johannesburg after Motsei filed papers launching the suit against Mnqandi, who is the organisation’s national chair of young professionals.

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DA wants inquiry into state officials attending ANC study groups

Newly elected DA caucus leader George Michalakis talks about his plans for the party in parliament on May 8 2026. Picture: Ruvan Boshoff (ruvan boschoff)

The DA wants the Public Service Commission (PSC) to launch an inquiry into the attendance of government officials at meetings of ANC study groups in parliament.

The study groups comprise ANC MPs who are members of different portfolio committees. They meet to work out a common approach to legislation and state-owned entities.

The DA gained insight into the practice of state officials attending study group meetings through replies to parliamentary questions by ministers.

The portfolio committee on public service and administration will also be asked by the DA to investigate the matter. The PSC is an independent constitutional body tasked with maintaining an effective, efficient and ethical public administration.

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