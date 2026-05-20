WATCH | Joburg firm heads to court to stop Marble Towers’ demolition

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Goldenrod Group has gone to the high court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis to stop the city from demolishing or interfering with structures at Marble Towers in the CBD.

The company wants the court to bar the city, the mayor and the city manager from entering the property or using law enforcement to remove any structures.

The application comes amid an enforcement crackdown by the city on illegal structures in the inner city, especially around Small Street and the CBD, with the city planning to demolish structures at Marble Towers on Tuesday.

Segala Malahlela, Joburg City group head of legal, says the structures built in Marble Towers are illegal and unlawful, adding that the city will continue its by-law enforcement.



Video: City of Joburg (supplied) pic.twitter.com/32EEve0pcB — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) May 20, 2026

Segala Malahlela, the city’s group head of legal, said they would continue demolishing other structures around the city while dealing with the Marble Towers court matter.

“We were here to do law enforcement and restoration of law and order. We made an undertaking with the judge not to demolish, but to do our other work relating to law enforcement,” he said.

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Malahlela also said the structures on the property are seen as illegal by the city.

“The city is of the view that this illegality and unlawfulness must stop with immediate effect. The structures constructed are definitely illegal. There are no plans for them. And even if there were to be plans, there’s no way such structures can be approved because they are a hazard in their very nature,” he said.

The application also asks for all notices, reports, photos and legal reasons behind any threatened demolition to be handed over.

Goldenrod said the case is needed to protect the property while it challenges the city’s planned enforcement action.

Sowetan