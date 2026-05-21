‘Coalitions bill’ to kick in with November municipal polls

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Cogta minister and IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa wants to reshape local government to be fit for purpose. File photo.

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Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa is confident the new rules proposed by “the coalitions bill” will be enforceable by the November 4 local government elections.

He told the National Assembly on Wednesday that parties intending to contest the upcoming municipal elections in November would be subject to a new set of regulations after the polls.

Hlabisa said by then the Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, dubbed the coalitions bill, would be ready for implementation. The bill is aimed at deterring parties from entering fragile coalitions to the detriment of service delivery and proper governance.

He was presenting the department’s budget vote, or spending plans and policy priorities, for the 2026/27 financial year.

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