Ekurhuleni councillors confused about Lerutla’s employment status with the city

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Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla has yet to resume his duties in the council.

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The future of embattled Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla still hangs in the balance after Thursday’s city council meeting.

Councillors had anticipated receiving a report regarding whether Lerutla should be suspended or not. However, the report failed to materialise and the issue could not be discussed.

Council speaker John Senona said the council would hold a meeting on May 28, where the matter will be discussed.

Lerutla was put on special leave following his arrest in April for corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

While Lerutla was due back at work on Monday, uncertainty surrounded his status as Dr Tsholofelo Koopedi was still performing the duties of acting city manager.

Freedom Front’s Jennifer Glover said: “We thought we would see a report today in council, however, that did not occur. Now they say the budget is next week, and there was no clear answer about that report.

“There was also no information from council about Mr Lerutla: is he on special leave, normal leave ... is it unpaid? There was no clarity provided of any sort,” she said.

READ| Kagiso Lerutla alleged to have killed a motorist and paid R10,000 to hide body

Action SA mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo, who accused mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza of protecting Lerutla, questioned why Koopedi was still acting as city manager when they had been told Lerutla would be returning to work.

“In an announcement, they [the city] said Lerutla had returned to work, but he did not come to council, and someone else ‘acting’ came instead.

“We asked him [the mayor] to bring the report to the council meeting next week, but as ActionSA we still say he [Lerutla] must be put on precautionary suspension because we cannot have a city manager who is facing all these allegations. He is not a credible person to be the city manager of Ekurhuleni. We have enough problems, we don’t need another one.”

Lerutla was arrested for speeding in 2019 and released on R1,000 bail. But, instead of appearing in court, it is alleged Lerutla sought the help of suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi to organise someone to appear in court on his behalf.

Lerutla and Mkhwanazi have since appeared in court on the matter and were released on bail of R30,000 each. They are due back in court on June 9.

Lerutla has also been accused of being involved in a 2021 crash that claimed the life of a motorist on the N12.

Sowetan