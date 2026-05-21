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IFP enters high-stakes Joburg race with corruption crackdown promise

Inkatha Freedom Party mayoral candidate Mlungisi Mabaso believes the city’s problems run deeper than coalition politics

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Inkatha Freedom Party Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mlungisi Mabaso believes the city’s problems run deeper than coalition politics. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

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As political parties prepare for what is expected to be one of the most fiercely contested elections in Johannesburg, Inkatha Freedom Party mayoral candidate Mlungisi Mabaso believes the city’s problems run deeper than coalition politics.

Mabaso said some officials inside the city administration have taken advantage of years of political instability, worsening service delivery failures and infrastructure decay in the country’s economic hub.

In an interview with Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times, Mabaso said constant changes in political leadership had created uncertainty inside the metro and allowed some officials to ignore political office bearers.

“The instability has affected the governance of Johannesburg, that’s a fact,” Mabaso said.

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