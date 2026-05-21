The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Tshwane ANC regional chairperson Eugene Modise has recused himself from the race for mayoral chains.

Why ANC’s Modise pulled out of Tshwane mayoral race

City of Tshwane deputy mayor Eugene Modise. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

As the ANC opened its public nomination for the selection of mayoral candidates, embattled Tshwane ANC regional chairperson Eugene Modise recused himself from the race for mayoral chains.

Modise’s withdrawal, though not yet nominated by any branch, means the ANC in Tshwane will field a mayoral candidate who is not serving as its chairperson. The move is likely to create two centres of power in the metro, where the party has battled to find favour with voters since Kgosientsho Ramokgopa served as mayor.

The opening of public nominations for candidates marks a critical step for the parties preparing to contest the 2026 November local government elections. Political parties are expected to submit their candidates’ lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa by the end of June.

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Ramaphosa asks chief justice Maya for permission to review Phala Phala report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a request to chief justice Mandisa Maya to initiate a review application against an independent panel report. (Supplied)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a request to chief justice Mandisa Maya to initiate a review application against an independent panel report.

The request was a procedural step the president took before instituting civil proceedings against the panel’s Phala Phala report because it was headed by a judge.

Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo headed the panel that authored the report, which found there was a prima facie case for the president to answer.

Section 47 of the Superior Courts Act requires litigants in civil proceedings to seek permission from a head of court before instituting litigation against a judge.

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WATCH | Joburg won’t fight Eskom over R5.2bn debt, says mayor Morero

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Antonio Muchave. (Antonio Muchave)

Joburg mayor Dada Morero says the metro will work with Eskom and national government to resolve the city’s growing electricity debt crisis.

The mayor’s statement comes amid mounting pressure over the municipality’s reported R5.2bn debt owed to the power utility.

Delivering his state of the city address on Wednesday, Morero acknowledged fears surrounding Eskom’s latest notices to municipalities and said the city was taking the matter seriously. “This challenge is not only affecting the City of Johannesburg, but several municipalities across the country,” he said.

“We will not fight Eskom. We will work with the minister of electricity and energy, and the SA Local Government Association to resolve the challenge.”

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