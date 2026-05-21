What you need to know about tensions involving foreign nationals at Diakonia refugee centre

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Tensions flared outside the Diakonia Centre in Durban on Friday when a confrontation broke out between foreign nationals and members of the March and March organisation. The incident reportedly began after a foreign national man took photographs of the group, angering some members who demanded that he delete the images. When he refused, a heated exchange of words followed and quickly turned physical. Police officers who were monitoring the situation intervened swiftly, managing to calm tensions and prevent any serious injuries. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints) has begun the verification process involving all foreign nationals who fled to the Diakonia refugee centre in eThekwini.

This follows the arrival of non-South African citizens at the shelter after a march by the group March and March, which has been calling for foreigners to return to their home countries.

According to NATJoints, about 200 foreign nationals have sought refuge at Diakonia centre, saying they fear for their lives.

March and March has given immigrants until June 30 to leave the country.

Tensions rose between March and March members and refugees on Thursday but no incident was reported.

On Monday, more than 500 foreign nationals marched to police stations and centres to seek refuge.

Ghana had announced it was offering free flights to all Ghanaians who are living in SA. According to the Ghana government, more than 800 people have approached their embassy.

Sowetan