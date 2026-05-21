Why ANC’s Modise pulled out of race for Tshwane mayoral race

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As the ANC opened its public nomination for the selection of mayoral candidates, embattled Tshwane ANC regional chairperson Eugene Modise has recused himself from the race for mayoral chains.

Modise’s withdrawal, though not yet nominated by any branch, means the ANC in Tshwane will field a mayoral candidate who is not serving as its chairperson. The move is likely to create two centres of power in the metro, where the party has battled to find favour with voters since Kgosientsho Ramakgopa served as mayor.

The opening of public nominations for candidates marks a critical step for the parties preparing to contest the 2026 November local government elections. Political parties are expected to submit their candidates lists to Electoral Commission of South Africa by the end of June.

Modise, who is also deputy mayor, has been implicated in tender irregularities recently. He wrote to the ANC national officials requesting that his name be removed from mayoral candidate for Tshwane as he claims to be under attack. He said the alleged campaign against his character was likely to deter the ANC from winning upcoming elections.

“After careful consideration and reflecting on what happened during the 2016 local government elections in our region, the disturbing attacks, I came to the conclusion that I don’t want to be a contributory factor to the loss of elections, contaminate the image, or tamper with the brand,” he said.

Modise said he was motivated by the objective of the ANC winning elections. “I don’t want to be a hindrance in the process.”

Sowetan asked if he was of the view that by remaining in the picture, the ANC might not perform well? If so, why?

“No, that’s not the case at all, I have found expression in the hearts of the people of Tshwane and they have said, using their own words, that they are very happy with my leadership.

“Tshwane employees don’t cease to appreciate what I did for them by ensuring that they get their salary increases which were denied for four years, [and] the debt relief scheme we offered the struggling residents etc is something engraved in their hearts,” he responded

Modise told the Luthuli House that he appointed private investigators to establish who were behind the character assassination of his image.

“The investigations have noted that some of our comrades are involved. They are interacting with the opposition, exchanging plans to deal with my integrity, and some are even feeding journalists and editors with propaganda,” he wrote.

Modise has faced controversies recently, with a forensic investigation revealing that his company unethically benefited from a multi-million rand security services contract with the municipality. The council subsequently docked his salary for two months.

Two months ago, Sowetan sister publication Sunday Times reported that Modise had been a beneficiary of the municipality’s water tanker mafia.

Tshwane regional spokesperson Joel Masilela ka Mahlangu, who confirmed the legitimacy of Modise’s letter, said the allegations against Modise are an attempt to drag down the ANC’s name.

“There have been doomsayers that have gone out and wanted to problematise the campaign of ANC,” he said.

He said Modise said he would continue to support the ANC.

A report into Modise’s affairs also recommended disciplinary action against him for failing to disclose a material business relationship with Triotic, which rents his Arcadia property, in violation of the Municipal Systems Act.

The report indicated he breached ethical standards by not declaring this rental income or multiple immovable properties in his 2024 and 2025 financial disclosures.

In its statement released on Wednesday announcing the starting of the selection of candidates, the ANC said the invitation is genuinely open to all.

“Any South African who is not a card-carrying member of the movement may nominate a fellow citizen of integrity and capacity, through the same portal and on the same terms as any member of the ANC,” said the party.

A South African who is not a member may also self-nominate and place her or his own name forward as a nominee for consideration.

Sowetan