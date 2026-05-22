Joe Sibanyoni says Thomas Ntuli borrowed R900,000 and visited his home

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is embraced as he leaves the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll. File picture:

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Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni says the complainant in his since-dismissed extortion trial had borrowed R900,000 from him, and that they were in constant communication over other business dealings.

In a statement for his bail application seen by TimesLIVE, Sibanyoni claimed that businessperson Thomas Ntuli had even visited his home at the Centurion Golf Estate in August 2024.

“I submit that the evidence against me is, with respect, extremely weak to entirely non-existent, and I endeavour to challenge the same vigorously, which emanates from a civil disagreement and/or dispute.

“The complainant, Mr Thengane Thomas Ntuli, who is known to me and is a business associate, has visited my residence on numerous occasions and had even borrowed R900,000 from me during the period 2022 to 2025, which he has since repaid.

“I had last seen him at a funeral over two weeks ago,” said Sibanyoni.

He said the case brought against him was defamatory and tarnished his reputation.

In an attempt to prove their close relationship, Sibanyoni and his legal team attached WhatsApp messages between himself and Ntuli dating back to 2024 and last year.

In the WhatsApp messages the two refer to each other by nicknames such as Landlord and Growthpoint, and also use their clan names.

“Morning my landlord, meeting is confirmed for today. Kindly send me the entrance code in the meantime,” reads one message allegedly from Ntuli to Sibanyoni.

When contacted for comment and clarity on his alleged relationship with Sibanyoni, Ntuli said he reserved his right to comment and will defend himself in a trial.

Sibanyoni and his three co-accused stood in the dock facing allegations of R2.2m in extortion and money laundering, accused of squeezing “protection fees” from Ntuli, who is involved in the R573 Moloto Road construction. But the case was struck off the roll.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they are investigating the whole process and are also considering their options with regard to magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni’s decision to strike the case off the roll.

TimesLIVE