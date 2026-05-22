NPA appeals against magistrate’s orders in Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni case

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni is embraced as he leaves the Kwaggafontein magistrate's court after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll.

Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions Sonja Josiah Ntuli on Friday filed an application for leave to appeal against the orders granted by chief magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni in the case involving Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and others on Monday.

Tonjeni struck the case off the roll after the prosecutor failed to appear. She also declared the prosecutor to be in contempt of court and issued a warrant for his arrest.

“The orders that the DPP seeks to appeal are, among others, the conviction of the prosecutor for contempt of court and the order authorising a warrant of arrest against him,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

Kganyago said in terms of the country’s legal system, the implication of the filing of the application was that the orders were automatically suspended until the hearing and finalisation of the application for leave to appeal.

The DPP also filed a formal request for written reasons for the orders with a view to supplement the grounds on which the leave to appeal is based, if necessary.

Kganyago said National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi has, in consultation with Ntuli, already enlisted the services of a legal team led by a reputable senior counsel to provide legally sound advice on the approach to be adopted in respect of the order granted in terms of section 342A (3) (c) of the Criminal Procedure Act striking the criminal case off the court roll.

“The NPA is hopeful that the magistrate will respond to the request for written reasons within a reasonable time due to the urgency of the matter,” Kganyago said.

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