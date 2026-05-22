The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammates a Nedbank Cup match against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. File photo:

Bucs, Downs get a chance to end long drought in league, CAF

Patrick Maswanganyi and Masindi Nemtajela of Orlando Pirates in action against Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns during their recent Betway Premiership match. (Daniel Hlongwane)

This weekend is undoubtedly the biggest weekend for South African giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as they both aim to end prolonged droughts in the league and CAF Champions League respectively.

To be the league champions for the first time in 14 years, Pirates need to see off relegation-threatened Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, the final day of the 2025/26 PSL season. Kick-off is 3pm.

On the other hand, on Sunday against Moroccan outfit AS FAR Rabat at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (9pm SA time), Sundowns will be bidding to win only their second continental title since 2016.

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Commuters dread higher travel costs as Putco fare hike set to take effect

Putco buses at a depot in Soweto. The Dobsonville depot was shut by commuters protesting against the fare hike. (Veli Nhlapo)

Minibus taxi fares are set to increase exponentially hitting hard-pressed commuters in the pocket, due to increasing fuel prices.

South African National Taxi Council spokesperson Rebecca Phala said the body advised affiliates to limit increases short distances to between R3 and R6, and long distance between R10 and R30.

Operators had merely been advised on possible increases.

This week bus operator Putco also announced it will implement a 10% fare increase from June 1 due to the rising price of diesel caused by the Middle East conflict. This means on average, a monthly bus ride from Soweto to Johannesburg and back could cost as much as R171 more a month from June.

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Unions to hold urgent talks with Prasa over ‘flawed’ retrenchment process

A Prasa train at the Fish Hoek station on Cape Town’s Southern Line. Picture: (Matthew Hirsch)

The two biggest unions at the Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa) are set to hold an urgent meeting with the rail operator group’s CEO, Hishaam Emeran, over what they call a “flawed” retrenchment process affecting over 600 workers.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the United National Transport Union (Untu), the majority union at Prasa, and the rival SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), said the scheduled meeting follows the rail operator’s decision to implement a section 189 process affecting the mainline passenger services’ employees.

“Prasa has issued retrenchment letters stating the entity’s position to retrench over 600 workers, a move that labour finds unacceptable and has deemed a jobs bloodbath within the state-owned enterprise (SOE),” the joint statement read.

The parastatal incurred irregular expenditure of R3.8bn in 2022/23, earning a qualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General (AG) for the period. From 2018/19 to 2021/22, the AG issued a disclaimer on its financial statements, which signifies that the accounts cannot be relied on and often suggests the company is in a parlous financial state.

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