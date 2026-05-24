Politician’s son nabbed for speeding at 222km/h in KZN

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The KZN transport department has received 'frantic calls' after the arrest of a politician's son for speeding. File photo:

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department says it received “frantic calls” from senior government officials and community leaders after the arrest of the son of a senior politician and cabinet member for allegedly speeding at 222km/h in a 120km/h zone.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said the driver was arrested during the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation.

“We have received a report from our highly efficient and no-nonsense Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team about an influx of frantic calls from senior government officials, sympathisers, friends and community leaders,” said Duma.

He said the callers pleaded with RTI officers not to arrest the motorist because he is the son of a senior politician.

“They were pleading with RTI not to arrest a son of a senior politician despite clocking 222km/h in a 120km/h zone. We have in the past pointed out that we should not be telephoned and asked to intervene if any motorist is arrested by RTI for violating the National Road Traffic Act,” said Duma.

“With this arrest in particular, the Mercedes-Benz was intercepted as it was speeding. The relation of the driver and a senior politician was only revealed by the callers who clearly wanted the no-nonsense RTI team to be unethical. Fortunately, integrity and ethical conduct are becoming a permanent feature in the department.”

The MEC said that on Monday the department would release details regarding the conviction and sentencing of five motorists, including a police officer, who were arrested by RTI officers in Park Rynie for speeding on the N2.

“Again, we thank the Scottburgh magistrates for professionalism and the whole department of justice and constitutional development for managing our cases effectively.”

Duma also addressed a recent judgment delivered in the Western Cape High Court in the matter between Hymie Zilwa and the MEC for transport and public works, as well as the minister of police.

Duma said the court ruled that speeding is not a schedule 1 offence and the arrest in that matter was unlawful.

He said the ruling does not bind authorities in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Our highly efficient and dedicated RTI team is guided by section 40(1)(a) of the Criminal Procedure Act to continue to arrest and remove from our road networks reckless and irresponsible drivers, as they are a major risk to other innocent road users,” said Duma.

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