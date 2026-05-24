News

‘They’re still lying to us about the shocking state of Charlotte Maxeke’

Doctor who exposed rot at formerly leading hospital says he’s had enough and is quitting public health

Gill Gifford

Gill Gifford

Senior journalist

A fire broke out on April 16 2021 at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. File photo.
A fire broke out on April 16 2021 at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. File photo. (Gauteng health)

Story audio is generated using AI

A senior doctor who risked his career and personal safety to expose the rot at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) says he has reached breaking point and is leaving the public health sector.

Prof Adam Mahomed, the hospital’s highly respected head of internal medicine, submitted a complaint to the public protector’s office in 2022 after a massive fire at the hospital five years ago.

On Friday, public protector Kholeka Gcaleka released the damning findings of her investigation, which highlighted gross maladministration at the hospital and “a compromised system that creates a breeding ground for corruption”.

Prof Adam Mahomed (GI Liver Centre)

In an emotional and hard-hitting interview with the Sunday Times, Mahomed said the hospital remained totally dysfunctional “because of the bulls**t of politics”.

Read more.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Pirates end 14-year wait for Premiership title in Mbombela

2

Joe Sibanyoni says Thomas Ntuli borrowed R900,000 and visited his home

3

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | ANC needs smart footwork to pick Joburg mayoral candidate

4

Fresh legal threat looms as ANC unveils Eastern Cape task team

5

EXPLAINER | What’s at stake in the season finale

Related Articles