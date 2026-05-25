Commuters caught in crossfire as PioTrans, Joburg clash over unpaid invoices

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rea Vaya bus services have been halted after unexpected delays, leaving many commuters in Soweto scrambling for alternative transport on Tuesday morning. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Story audio is generated using AI

Rea Vaya commuters from Soweto say they are being forced to spend more money on transport and walk longer distances to reach work after bus operator PioTrans scaled down services.

The company is in a tussle with the City of Johannesburg after the city failed to pay outstanding invoices amounting to more than R30m.

The disruption has left many commuters stranded and frustrated, with some now relying on taxis to travel to Johannesburg at significantly higher costs. The situation has also left more than 200 PioTrans employees without salaries since April 23.

Business rescue practitioner Mahier Tayob said the operator had no choice but to reduce operations because the city allegedly failed to honour payments dating back to January.

Their buses act as feeder for commuters from areas like Protea Glen, Mapetla, Naledi and Orlando who are travelling to Johannesburg via Thokoza Park and Orlando Stadium. Routes such as F1, F2, F9, T1 and C1 have been affected.

“The R30m debt that the city owes us is from January and we have not been able to maintain our buses and the city continued to stall payments. This therefore affected how we are paying our employees.

“The commuters are affected by the fact that objectives are not being met, and the reason why the objectives are not being met is because the city is not paying,” said Tayob.

He further alleged that the city unlawfully terminated the company’s contract, a matter currently before the courts. He accused the city of deliberately destabilising the operator while continuing to financially support competing transport services.

“The city cannot on the one hand say we will not pay you, but we will pay another operator. That is a double standard,” he said.

For commuters, however, the ongoing dispute has already taken a financial and emotional toll.

Thandeka Mabaso from Orlando Emzimhlophe said travelling to work in Joburg had become stressful since the suspension of the C1 route.

“Now that the C1 has stopped working, I have had to start using taxis. Before, I would spend about R100 a week on transport, but now I need almost R50 every day,” she said.

Mabaso said the added expense was not the only problem. “Where I stay there are no taxis nearby, so I also have to walk a long distance just to get transport into town,” she said.

Nomvula Ndlovu from Phiri said she stopped using the bus service because it had become too expensive.

“I went from spending R19 a day travelling from Soweto to Johannesburg to spending about R25 a day using taxis. It is killing me financially because taxi fares have also gone up,” she said.

Ndlovu described the bus service as more affordable and peaceful compared to taxis. “I wish they could bring back the local feeder buses,” she said.

Another commuter, Lassie Ndalela, said the suspension of routes had disrupted his regular travel between Johannesburg and Soweto.

“I live in Troyeville and work in the inner city. I used the T1 and C1 frequently, especially when visiting my family in Soweto on weekends,” he said.

Ndalela said the bus service had previously allowed him to travel conveniently using a single trip, but taxis now forced him to take multiple rides at a far higher cost.

“With taxis, I now have to take two trips costing R16 and R17 for a single journey,” he said.

Tayob warned that the reduction in bus services would leave a major gap in public transport, likely forcing commuters to rely on taxis.

Benny Makhoga, spokesperson for Rea Vaya, did not respond to questions sent to him on Friday.

Lesiba Mpya, spokesperson for the Gauteng roads and transport department, said they will not get involved as it is a matter between the city and the company.

Sowetan