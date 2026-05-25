HPCSA probes Wits medical programme

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Edward Sepirwa spent four years in a programme training to become an occupational medicine specialist only to discover that the programme may not have complied with requirements set by health and higher education regulators.

Health professions regulator is investigating allegations surrounding a specialist training programme linked to the Wits University following a complaint by a trainee doctor.

Dr Edward Sepirwa, who enrolled in 2021 through a bursary-funded programme, alleges irregularities in the implementation of the Occupational Medicine specialist training programme, including concerns about registrar registration and training processes.

There was confusion from the beginning. In our first year, we were never properly informed about the rules. We were simply placed into the workplace and expected to work — Dr Edward Sepirwa

Sepirwa was studying towards a Master’s of Medicine in Community Health qualification, registered under SAQA ID 9571, while specialising in Occupational Medicine.

He claims he was placed at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) as a training site despite concerns over whether the required HPCSA approval processes had been completed.

According to Sepirwa, trainees raised concerns early in the programme but were allegedly told that the programme had always operated in that manner.

“There was confusion from the beginning. In our first year, we were never properly informed about the rules. We were simply placed into the workplace and expected to work,” he said.

Sepirwa further alleges that although trainees were referred to as “medical registrars” by Wits and NHLS, they were allegedly never formally registered as registrars with the HPCSA.

NHLS spokesperson Vuyo Sabani said the allegations by Sepirwa were found to be baseless.

“Following the complaint, the NHLS appointed an investigator to assess the matter. The investigator gathered information through relevant key stakeholders. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the investigator found the complaints to be baseless,” said Sabani.

Sepirwa also claims that assessment processes and programme requirements were unclear. “When we asked questions, management would not respond. We eventually ended up trying to design aspects of the programme ourselves,” he said.

HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana confirmed that the council had received a complaint from Sepirwa and that investigations were underway.

“The Wits University programme was approved for a period of five years. After approval, there was no inspection or investigation; however, the board is in the process of attending to the allegation by Dr Sepirwa,” she said.

Sekhonyana added that if the programme is ultimately found not to meet registration requirements, the HPCSA may consider withdrawing accreditation.

“No new trainees would be enrolled until the programme is fully re-accredited and the university and the employing partner … support the trainees at the receiving institution in such a way as to not jeopardise that institution’s training programme or accreditation,” she said.

The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) said the qualification itself remains registered on the National Qualifications Framework and that learners are still able to graduate.

SAQA chief operating officer Dr Makhapa Makhafola said the qualification is currently under review to ensure all specialisations linked to it are properly listed and compliant.

Makhafola added that qualifications linked to statutory councils, such as the HPCSA, require endorsement from those councils.

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel defended the programme, saying it meets national accreditation requirements, while acknowledging that some administrative areas had been identified for improvement.

Sepirwa said the experience had severely affected his mental health and future career prospects.

“You dedicate your life to something. You sacrifice your mental health, your career and your future, only to discover there may have been systemic failures from the beginning. It feels like being told you won a race without ever officially being allowed onto the track,” he said.

Sowetan