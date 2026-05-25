MPs scrabble for interim rules to avoid Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry delay

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Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana proposes that the subcommittee consider drafting rules in the interim for the impeachment committee. Picture: Phando P Jikelo/Parliament

MPs, worried about the time it could take to amend parliamentary impeachment rules, want interim ones to guide President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment committee inquiry and avoid delays in the matter relating to the theft of currency from his Phala Phala game farm.

Parliament’s legal advisers recently briefed the subcommittee on the review of the National Assembly rules and proposed avenues that could be followed in drafting rules for the first impeachment inquiry against a president.

The subcommittee has the responsibility of drafting the rules to amend the National Assembly’s guidelines on removing the president. This is after the Constitutional Court’s recent judgment which stripped parliament of the legal power to shield a president from facing an impeachment committee in a case where there is prima facie evidence of misconduct.

The court provided an interim change on the rules pending amendment by parliament, which now has the task of amending them to ensure it holds the executive accountable.

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