The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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MPs scrabble for interim rules to avoid Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry delay

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Supplied)

MPs, worried about the time it could take to amend parliamentary impeachment rules, want interim ones to guide President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment committee inquiry and avoid delays in the matter relating to the theft of currency from his Phala Phala game farm.

Parliament’s legal advisers recently briefed the subcommittee on the review of the National Assembly rules and proposed avenues that could be followed in drafting rules for the first impeachment inquiry against a president.

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LISTEN | Why you must be cautious when using truck water

Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the city spent R130.5m on tanker services during the 2024/25 financial year and a further R93.8m in the 2025/26 financial year up to January. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

A water activist has urged Gauteng residents to exercise caution when using water from trucks, citing concerns about monitoring and water quality.

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This comes as Rand Water prepares to undertake major maintenance work between May 29, June 2 and July 17. The maintenance is expected to disrupt water supply in several areas around the province including Sandton, Midrand, Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, Lenasia, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Linksfield.

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Kings of Africa again! Superb Sundowns add second star with final win against FAR

Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 2nd leg final match. (Mohamed Bissar/BackpagePix)

A decade later, Mamelodi Sundowns are kings of Africa again.

What a deserved title that is for a side who have bashed at the door in the Champions League for 10 years since their 2016 triumph, and were outstanding on the night, drawing 1-1 in Sunday’s second leg of the 2025-26 final against AS FAR in Rabat.

Excellent, too, across both legs for a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

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Sowetan