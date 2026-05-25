WATCH | Five things you need to know about Brown Mogotsi’s bail hearing

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Brown Mogotsi, a self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent, will spend three more nights in jail after his bail application was postponed to Thursday.
Mogotsi made his second appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for a bail application on Monday.
Here are the top five highlights from the hearing:
- State prosecutor Adv Thami Mpekana revealed that Mpogotsi had given the investigating officer a home address they couldn’t verify.
- In an affidavit read in court by Mpekana, the investigating officer said he had gone to the address in Mmabatho, North West, and when he arrived there, he found a woman who told him Mogotsi did not live there.
- Mpekana told the court that Mogotsi attempted to offer the investigating officer a bribe for him not to oppose bail. Mogotsi denied the allegation.
- The state argued that Mogotsi’s release on bail could endanger people, as one of the charges he faces relates to firing a firearm in public.
Sowetan
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