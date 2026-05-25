WATCH | Five things you need to know about Brown Mogotsi’s bail hearing

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Brown Mogotsi appearing at Johannesburg Magistrates Court for bail hearing; he faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice. PHOTOS: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

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Brown Mogotsi, a self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent, will spend three more nights in jail after his bail application was postponed to Thursday.

Mogotsi made his second appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for a bail application on Monday.

Here are the top five highlights from the hearing:

State prosecutor Adv Thami Mpekana revealed that Mpogotsi had given the investigating officer a home address they couldn’t verify.

In an affidavit read in court by Mpekana, the investigating officer said he had gone to the address in Mmabatho, North West, and when he arrived there, he found a woman who told him Mogotsi did not live there.

Mpekana told the court that Mogotsi attempted to offer the investigating officer a bribe for him not to oppose bail. Mogotsi denied the allegation.

The state argued that Mogotsi’s release on bail could endanger people, as one of the charges he faces relates to firing a firearm in public.

Sowetan