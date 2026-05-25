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WATCH | SA steps up talks with neighbours to curb illegal migration as tensions rise

Joint efforts with Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia form part of border strategy

Thando Maeko

Thando Maeko

Political Correspondent

An immigration official based at the Beitbridge home affairs offices has been sentenced to four years in jail, wholly suspended for five years, for taking a bribe.
The illegal migration debate has heated up ahead of November's local government elections. Picture: Michael Pinyana (Michael Pinyana)

The government is stepping up co-operation with South Africa’s neighbours to curb undocumented migration as tension over the thorny issue spills beyond domestic politics into regional diplomacy.

The matter has gained prominence in the political discourse ahead of local government elections set for November, with border management and undocumented migration emerging as recurring themes in public debate.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said in a written response to questions in parliament that the government was relying on bilateral agreements and joint security structures with neighbouring states to reduce undocumented migration and improve border management.

EFF MP Thapelo Mogale had asked what the South African government and its counterparts in neighbouring states were doing to curb undocumented migrants, illicit substances and explosives from entering the country both through formal ports of entry and informal crossings.

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