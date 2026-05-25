WATCH | SA steps up talks with neighbours to curb illegal migration as tensions rise

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The illegal migration debate has heated up ahead of November's local government elections. Picture: Michael Pinyana

The government is stepping up co-operation with South Africa’s neighbours to curb undocumented migration as tension over the thorny issue spills beyond domestic politics into regional diplomacy.

The matter has gained prominence in the political discourse ahead of local government elections set for November, with border management and undocumented migration emerging as recurring themes in public debate.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said in a written response to questions in parliament that the government was relying on bilateral agreements and joint security structures with neighbouring states to reduce undocumented migration and improve border management.

EFF MP Thapelo Mogale had asked what the South African government and its counterparts in neighbouring states were doing to curb undocumented migrants, illicit substances and explosives from entering the country both through formal ports of entry and informal crossings.

Spoke to Ghana’s High Commissioner in South Africa, Benjamin Quashie who says there’s quite a high number of Ghana’s nationals in SA who are in the country legally and illegally. A lot of them have unsuccessfully tried to get work permits.



He says there are only 16 000 Ghanaian… pic.twitter.com/G1aLSdAO0c — Thando Maeko (@HelloThando) May 24, 2026

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