Defence minister Motshekga says border security hampered by lack of funds

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Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga said peaceful protest is legal but should not be used to incite public anxiety. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga has revealed the government lacks the necessary resources to adequately strengthen South Africa’s borders.

The justice, crime prevention and security cluster held an urgent briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday to address escalating illegal immigration protests and threats of nationwide shutdowns.

The briefing followed a meeting convened with political parties and organisations involved in activities related to foreigners and illegal immigration.

Motshekga acknowledged challenges at the borders and said “the budget we have doesn’t allow us to do much”.

However, she assured the public plans to reinforce border security are in place.

“We have an elaborate plan on how to protect our borders, but it will only materialise when we have the necessary resources to create physical obstacles to deter illegal crossings. The plan exists. We are simply awaiting funding,” Motshekga said.

“It’s only now, with government reprioritisation, that we’ll be able to execute other measures. Some of the things we have left undone are not due to a lack of awareness, but because we simply haven’t had the capacity to do them.”

Motshekga alleged that some police officers from neighbouring SADC countries were standing by and watching their citizens cross into South Africa illegally. She emphasised bilateral efforts are needed to address the behaviour, stating: “It can’t be our duty alone to police the borders.”

Civic group the March and March Movement has planned a national shutdown for June 30, issuing an ultimatum that demands undocumented immigrants leave the country by that deadline.

The minister acknowledged the planned protest but emphasised that it must be conducted lawfully. While Motshekga said the march could proceed, she cautioned organisers to operate strictly within legal frameworks.

“Only police can ask individuals for identification, not ordinary citizens. It is strictly the right and responsibility of law enforcement officials to demand identification,” Motshekga said.

“We have a responsibility to respect [immigrants] and treat them properly, rather than projecting our frustrations onto them.”

She also expressed deep concern about the potential for marches to turn violent, noting the risk cannot be ignored.

“South Africans have a constitutional right to protest, and their anger and frustration are fully understood. However, we explained to them the government is hard at work on these issues. This is our country and we all share a joint responsibility to build it. Whatever happens should not diminish our responsibilities as South Africans.”

Motshekga said the current crisis presents an opportunity for the country to confront the issue directly and for the department to better communicate on its interventions.

Reflecting on recent tensions, she noted she was deeply disturbed by footage of a South African spray-painting a foreigner. “They are human beings and they have rights. You have to protect everyone’s dignity,” she said.

Motshekga and justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi urged South Africans to respect the country’s legal frameworks and the people living within its borders.

“Let’s respect the laws of this country and its people. Even if there is animosity, we must respect the culture and core values of South Africa.”

Motshekga said there was no need for protesters to issue ominous “watch the space” threats ahead of their June 30 demonstration, reiterating peaceful protest is entirely legal and should not be used to incite public anxiety.

TimesLIVE