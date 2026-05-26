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Feroz Khan says seized devices could spark ‘assassinations’

Crime intelligence general challenges warrantless seizure and wants seized devices returned

Sinesipho Schrieber

Sinesipho Schrieber

Journalist

SAPS counter intelligence operational support head Feroz Khan. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The police’s crime intelligence operational support head, Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, wants seized communication devices returned, warning unrestricted police access to them could compromise undercover operations and lead to assassinations.

Earlier in May, Khan was arrested at his home in Houghton and charged with offences relating to unwrought precious metals.

During the arrest the police searched and seized, without a warrant, three cellphones, his personal firearm and ammunition, and an iPad.

Khan, in the litigation against acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and investigating officer Calvin Khorommbi, wants the court to declare the search and seizure unconstitutional and direct the police to return all devices and his firearm.

The electronic devices contain deeply personal and confidential information, Khan argues.

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