The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Brown Mogotsi appears in the Johannesburg magistrate's court for a bail hearing. Photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

WATCH | Stunts Brown Mogotsi pulled to avoid law enforcement

Brown Mogotsi appearing at the Johannesburg magistrate's court. Photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

He first avoided calls from investigators, then claimed to be consulting with a medical practitioner for three hours, then said he was seeing a sangoma.

A week later, he told police he was at a funeral in Mpumalanga.

These are some of the excuses self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent Brown Mogotsi gave to police investigators to avoid giving a statement about an alleged assassination attempt in 2025.

State prosecutor advocate Thami Mpekana told the Johannesburg magistrate’s court Mogotsi should not be granted bail as he might abscond or not stand trial.

Mogotsi is charged with perjury, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and discharging a firearm in a public space.

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Commuters caught in crossfire as PioTrans, Joburg clash over unpaid invoices

Rea Vaya bus services were halted after unexpected delays, leaving many commuters in Soweto scrambling for alternative transport on Tuesday morning. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Rea Vaya commuters in Soweto say they are being forced to spend more money on transport and walk longer distances to reach work after bus operator PioTrans scaled down services.

The company is in a tussle with the City of Johannesburg after the city failed to pay outstanding invoices amounting to more than R30m.

The disruption has left many commuters stranded and frustrated, with some relying on taxis to travel to Johannesburg at significantly higher costs. The situation has also left more than 200 PioTrans employees without salaries since April 23.

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LISTEN | Contralesa slams actress Gabrielle Union for burying her father’s ashes on SA soil

US actress Gabrielle Union's act of burying her father's remains at a winery in Cape Town has sparked a social media debate. Picture: Facebook (Facebook)

African cultural activist Dr Zolani Mkiva says American actress Gabrielle Union’s act of burying her father’s ashes on SA soil is “untraditional and unhistorical”.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) secretary-general said Union had no links to SA and her actions “fell outside normality”.

Union shared a video of herself burying the ashes of her late father next to a tree they had planted when the two visited a Cape Town wine farm in 2022.

Her father, Sylvester “Cully” Union Jnr, a former military sergeant and business owner, died last month at the age of 81 after a years-long battle with dementia.