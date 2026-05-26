Tolashe ordered to resign as MP, ANC Women’s League head

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The ANC top leadership structures have ordered axed social development minister Sisisi Tolashe to relinquish her position as ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president and MP, after being found guilty on four counts by the party’s integrity commission.

The dramatic decision marks a stunning fall from grace for the embattled former minister.

“The integrity commission decided on her removal from leading the Women’s League. The greatest issue here is the abuse of women. She cannot champion women’s rights while facing allegations of abusing women,” said a source close to the process.

The ANCWL is expected to convene an urgent meeting to discuss Tolashe’s resignation and the leadership vacuum her departure will leave behind.

The move follows a weekend meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee, which fully endorsed the integrity commission’s report and escalated the matter further by referring it to the party’s national disciplinary committee.

“Further to that endorsement, the NEC resolved that all five matters be referred to the national disciplinary committee, with the NEC itself serving as complainant,” the ANC said.

Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed that his office will now move to implement the resolution.

Tolashe has been engulfed by scandal in recent months, including a fallout over a controversial Chinese vehicle donation, allegations of mistreatment involving a household food aide, and scrutiny over appointments made during her tenure as social development minister.

TimesLIVE