WATCH | SIU freezes Buthelezi’s luxury properties linked to R532m EMS tender fraud

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A file picture of Thapelo Buthelezi - owner of Buthelezi EMS at his office in Meredale, Johannesburg. Picture: JAMES OATWAY

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The anti-corruption agency has frozen luxury properties linked to businessman Thapelo Buthelezi, owner of Buthelezi EMS, after uncovering irregular tenders worth more than R532m awarded by the Free State government to his business.

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The assets include an upmarket property in Meyersdal Nature Estate in Alberton, on the East Rand, as well as a 1,071 m² farm in Parys in the Free State, both linked to Buthelezi and his company.

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the freezing orders form part of efforts to recover public funds lost through irregular procurement processes.

“This follows a ruling by the Tribunal declaring the Free State department of health’s award of multi-million-rand tenders for inter-facility emergency medical services to Buthelezi EMS and its affiliated companies unlawful, procedurally irregular and unconstitutional,” said Makgotho.

According to Makgotho, the Special Tribunal prohibited Buthelezi from selling, transferring, mortgaging or otherwise dealing with the properties while legal proceedings continue.

“The SIU instituted civil proceedings to review and set aside the irregular tenders and subsequent contracts after the provincial department paid R532,789,770.12 to four companies linked to Buthelezi,” he said.

On May 5 2025, the Tribunal ordered the repayment of monies unlawfully paid to the companies, including:

R40,6m paid to Buthelezi One Stop Emergency Med;

R4,7m paid to Buthelezi One Stop EMS;

R305,1m paid to Buthelezi EMS; and

R182,2m paid to B EMS.

Makgotho said the Tribunal also ordered Buthelezi EMS to submit audited financial statements within 45 days detailing expenses incurred, income received and profits made under the contracts.

“However, Buthelezi did not comply despite a number of attempts and reminders by the SIU,” said Makgotho.

Due to continued non-compliance, the SIU launched contempt proceedings against Buthelezi.

In his affidavit, Buthelezi reportedly did not dispute the existence of the Tribunal order or his knowledge of it, but cited financial constraints, lack of legal representation and other practical difficulties as reasons for failing to comply.

Makgotho said that after Buthelezi failed to appear at a hearing on January 23, the Tribunal granted an interdict in favour of the SIU regarding the Parys farm.

“The order prohibited and restrained Buthelezi EMS, the registered owner of the farm, from selling, disposing of, alienating, transferring, mortgaging, pledging or otherwise encumbering the immovable property,” he said.

The SIU investigation into the contracts was initiated under Proclamation 42 of 2019.

Makgotho said the preservation orders form part of consequence management measures aimed at recovering financial losses suffered by the state due to corruption and maladministration.

In line with the SIU and Tribunals Act, any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during the investigation will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action, said Makgotho.

Sowetan