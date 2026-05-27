Capitec brings business banking support closer to Sowetan entrepreneurs

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CEO of Robertson Winery Pieter Siebrits highlights the benefits of being a Capitec Business Banking client in the bank’s latest advertising campaign.

For many small business owners in South Africa, access to reliable and affordable banking remains a challenge. Long travel times, high fees and limited support can slow down growth.

By opening a dedicated Business Centre in Soweto, Capitec is bringing essential services closer to entrepreneurs, making it easier for them to manage their finances, access credit and get the right tools to grow.

Business support at your doorstep

The Business Centre is designed to support businesses at every stage.

Whether they are just starting out or already running an established operation, entrepreneurs can get in-person help with opening business bank accounts, applying for credit, setting up card machines and understanding how to manage their money better.

Having a physical space where business owners can ask questions and get guidance can make a real difference, especially for those navigating banking for their establishments for the first time.

Lower costs, more value

One of the biggest advantages for entrepreneurs are rates. High banking fees often eat into already-tight margins. Capitec has focused on keeping costs simple and transparent.

Business clients benefit from low transaction fees, such as R1 for payments to Capitec accounts and R2 to other banks, with no expenses on local card payments.

The reduced merchant commission on card machines has supported over 39,000 new vendors since 2025. For many small businesses, this means more funding stays in the business instead of going to bank charges.

Supporting small and growing businesses

The introduction of Capitec’s Entrepreneur Account in December 2025 — an account suitable for freelancers and informal traders — is another important step for the bank.

This zero monthly fee account is designed for sole proprietors and small businesses — an often overlooked but vital part of South Africa’s economy.

It allows independent professionals to separate personal and business finances, improve visibility of their income and expenses, and manage multiple income streams through up to four dedicated accounts.

This kind of structure helps entrepreneurs make better decisions and plan for growth.

Banking that moves with you

Accessibility is also key. With over 3,000 Capitec ATMs nationwide and access to Visa’s global network, business owners can easily deposit or withdraw cash when needed.

The bank’s digital channels, including its app and online banking, allow entrepreneurs to manage their money anytime, anywhere. The flexibility is especially important in a fast-moving business environment.

A trusted partner in the community

Soweto has long been a centre of entrepreneurial energy. With a dedicated Business Centre, Capitec is not only expanding its footprint but also contributing to greater economic opportunity in the area.

For local business owners, having a trusted banking partner nearby could be the support they need to take their businesses to the next level.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.