Court awards taxi driver R1.2m after police assault

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A former Gauteng taxi driver has won a R1.2m lawsuit after he was assaulted by police more than 10 years ago. File image.

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A former taxi driver has finally received justice after the Johannesburg high court awarded him more than R1.2m following a brutal assault and unlawful detention by police officers.

Petrus Madoda Nzima was badly injured during the incident, which took place in July 2015 while he was transporting passengers from Orange Farm to Southgate Mall.

According to court papers, Nzima was stopped at a police roadblock in the Klipriviersberg area. The court heard that police officers dragged him out of his taxi in front of passengers and members of the public before assaulting him.

The officers kicked him repeatedly, until his left leg was badly fractured. The court found that the injuries were serious and required surgery.

Judge Susan Wentzel-Thompson said the police conduct was shocking and unjustified.

After the assault, the injured taxi driver was allegedly forced to crawl into a police vehicle. He was then kept inside the vehicle for about nine hours without medical treatment. He was later released without being charged and was admitted to hospital.

Doctors discovered that he had suffered a serious fracture to his left knee area. He underwent surgery and spent about a week in hospital.

The court heard that police officers did not take him to a police station or hospital. Instead, Nzima had to contact his employer for help after his release.

Medical experts told the court that Nzima still suffers from pain, swelling and stiffness in his leg. He now struggles to walk properly and uses a walking stick at times.

The injuries affected his ability to continue working as a taxi driver because driving a manual taxi requires constant use of the clutch pedal.

Nzima sued the Gauteng MEC for community safety and wanted the court to establish liability for the assault and illegal detention. He also wanted the court to determine an amount he should be awarded for general damages arising from the bodily injury, among other things.

Judge Wentzel-Thompson ruled that the police assault and detention were unlawful.

“The detention followed immediately upon an assault which caused a serious fracture,” the judge said in the ruling.

The judge added that the plaintiff was humiliated in public and left in pain without assistance.

Nzima was awarded R450,000 for pain and suffering caused by the assault and injuries. He also received R120,000 for unlawful arrest and detention.

The court further awarded him more than R201,000 for future medical treatment and more than R401,000 for loss of earnings after the injuries affected his ability to work.

In total, the court ordered the Gauteng MEC for community safety to pay Nzima R1,172,376 plus interest.

The judge also criticised government departments for failing to defend many civil claims properly, saying taxpayers ended up paying for the mistakes.

“This has to end,” the judge said.

The court ordered the defendant to also pay the legal costs of the case, including expert witnesses who testified about Nzima’s injuries and loss of income.

The ruling brings relief to Nzima more than 10 years after the violent incident changed his life forever.

Sowetan