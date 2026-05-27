Dead employee’s forged signature used in Joburg property fraud

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At least 23 properties were transferred fraudulently, while five additional applications for lost title deeds were lodged.

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The signature of a Johannesburg property company employee who died six years ago was allegedly used in one of the illegal transfers of city-owned properties at the centre of an elaborate fraudulent scheme.

According to court papers filed before the Johannesburg high court, Sthembiso Zwelibanzi Mntungwa, who died on December 23 2020, allegedly gave power of attorney on January 26 2025 for the transfer of city property to private hands.

Mtungwa was an executive property portfolio manager at the Joburg Property Company (JPC) at the time of his death.

His forged signature is part of evidence submitted to court in a case involving the transfer of at least 16 municipal properties to private individuals and businesses without compensation. The City of Johannesburg has described the fraud as part of an alleged wider scheme that bypassed municipal processes to illegally sell public land.

“Before any lawful disposal of property by the JPC, a report in compliance with the provisions of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) must be prepared and submitted to council for approval,” Tshepo Mokatakata, general manager of legal services at the JPC, said in his founding affidavit to court.

The city said the council had initially approved about 32 properties for sale in 2014 for economic development purposes, all valued at around R91,000.

However, before one legitimate transaction could be finalised, properties were allegedly fraudulently transferred in 2018 and another in 2025 for R800,000.

The city said it became aware of the alleged fraud through internal intelligence early last year and opened criminal cases this year.

Sowetan has established that a law firm based in Tshwane, whose details were allegedly fraudulently used in some transactions, also alerted authorities about the scheme.

“I suggested to the JPC they register a caveat against all their properties to safeguard their ownership and to prevent further fraud from occurring. I wish all the public would be careful in dealing with any property matters as they can fall victim to these scams and fraudulent matters. Professionals like myself can become victims too,” said the owner of the law firm, who asked not to be named.

In court papers, the firm said at least 23 properties had been transferred fraudulently, while five additional applications for lost title deeds had been lodged.

The city approached the high court last year seeking an urgent reversal of the transfers, arguing public assets continue to suffer unlawful deprivation while the properties remain registered in private names.

“The property is a municipal asset forming part of the city’s land portfolio held for developmental and social purposes. Continued registration of the property in the name of a private individual through fraudulent means results in the ongoing unlawful deprivation of public property, contrary to the constitutional and statutory principles of transparency, accountability, and proper financial management under the MFMA,” the city said in its papers.

“Each passing day that the fraudulent transfer remains unrectified perpetuates the unlawful disposition of a public asset and causes ongoing prejudice to the city and the public at large.”