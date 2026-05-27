DJ Warras murder case moved to high court, pre-trial set for June

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Alleged mastermind in the murder of DJ Warras, Victor Majola, appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday. File picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

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The trial of two men for the murder of security company boss and media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock has been transferred to the Johannesburg high court.

Alleged mastermind Victor Majola and alleged triggerman Armindo Pacula appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for June 18. Both accused remain in custody after previously being denied bail.

Stock was gunned down in December outside a hijacked residential building in the Johannesburg CBD that he had been contracted to audit and secure.

State prosecutor Vincent Mochabela told the court the investigation had been finalised, clearing the way for the matter to move to the high court.

At a previous court appearance in April, the state sought additional time to complete outstanding investigative processes, including cellphone downloads, call records, financial records, facial comparison analysis and the drafting of the indictment.

Majola, alleged by investigators to have orchestrated the murder, was arrested six days after the killing. Pacula was arrested in Ekurhuleni shortly after the shooting.

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