Five things you need to know about Joburg’s R97.1bn budget

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Johannesburg deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku during the presentation of the 2026/27 budget speech on May 27. GALLO/

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Johannesburg’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance and deputy mayor, Loyiso Masuku, presented Johannesburg’s R97.1bn budget on Wednesday, with the theme, “Building Johannesburg together: investing, securing tomorrow.”

Here are five things you need to know about the budget:

The city will allocate R7.2bn towards the metro police to enhance visibility, enforce bylaws, CCTV and public lighting to assist in the fight against crime.

Masuku said the city revenue base remains under pressure. The operating revenue of the city is about R90bn with an expenditure of R88.3bn, while the projected surplus is R8.8bn.

Key revenue collection areas are electricity, water and sanitation, property rates and refuse removal, totalling more than R70.7bn.

City Power has proposed an average tariff increase of 9.01%, aligned with the rise in Eskom’s bulk electricity purchase costs after approval by the National Energy Regulator of SA on March 4.

Johannesburg will allocate R21.6bn in operating expenditure to Johannesburg Water, with R6.4bn in capital investment over the mid-term.

“Every little saved, every pipe replaced — these are the investments for tomorrow’s water for every Johannesburg household,” Masuku said.

Sowetan