Gayton McKenzie dissolves National Arts Council board

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has dissolved the National Arts Council (NAC) board with immediate effect.

The department announced the decision on Tuesday, citing a prolonged labour dispute at the NAC regarding performance bonuses for three financial years between 2019 and 2022. The ongoing standoff has led to a protected strike, causing significant financial stress for the affected employees.

“The National Arts Council exists to serve the arts sector and the people of South Africa,” McKenzie said. “It cannot fulfil that mandate while its governance is consumed by a dispute of this nature.”

On April 22, he sent a formal letter to the chairperson of the council. “I gave the council ample opportunity and a clear framework to resolve this matter. That opportunity was not taken. I have therefore exercised my authority under the Act and dissolved the council with immediate effect.”

Beyond the labour dispute, the minister said there were concerns over procurement decisions made by the NAC, specifically on external recruitment fees and mobile devices for council members.

“These matters appear difficult to reconcile with the institution’s stated position of financial constraint.”

McKenzie has directed his department to conduct an investigation into these matters.

The process to appoint a new council will commence immediately.

The NAC said it “respects and acknowledges the minister’s decision and remains committed to ensuring operational stability and continuity in support of South Africa’s arts and culture sector during this transitional period.”