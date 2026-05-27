Ramaphosa blasts Phala Phala report as gossip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The independent panel report on Phala Phala farm scandal had significant legal “missteps”, and was based mostly on hearsay and should be set aside.

This is the view of president Cyril Ramaphosa as he tore into Justice Sandile Ngcobo’s findings that the president may have committed serious violations of the Constitution in his handling of a theft case at his Phala Phala farm. About US$538 000 was stolen from a couch at the farm.

In court papers lodged at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, the president said the panel, led by former Ngcobo, erred.

Ramaphosa said the mandate given to the panel was to establish whether “sufficient evidence exists” that the president breached the law.

Read the full story here.