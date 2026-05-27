The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Ramaphosa blasts Phala Phala report as gossip

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in a high-stakes bid to avert a potentially career-ending impeachment process. Picture: Rodger Bosch/Pool via Reuters (Rodger Bosch/Reuters )

The independent panel report on the Phala Phala farm scandal had significant legal “missteps” and was based mostly on hearsay and should be set aside.

This is the view of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he tore into former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo’s findings that the president may have committed serious violations of the Constitution in his handling of a theft case at his Phala Phala farm. About $538,000 (R8.8m) was stolen from a couch at the farm.

In court papers lodged at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, the president said the panel, led by Ngcobo, erred.

Ramaphosa said the mandate given to the panel was to establish whether “sufficient evidence exists” that the president breached the law.

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Eskom tightens grip on Joburg after R5.2bn debt default

Electricity and energy minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, with Johannesburg mayor Cllr Dada Morero and city manager Floyd Brink during a media briefing at the City Power head office in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Eskom will have to watch over the City of Johannesburg’s management of its revenue collection and billing systems to get paid some of the R5.2bn it is owed before July 1.

This action formed part of the agreed plan to ensure the city keeps up the payments towards its debt to Eskom for the next month to avoid the power utility plunging the metro into darkness.

Eskom, which will now be the city’s technical partner during this period, will have oversight into the city’s finance management, said electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday following recent meetings with Joburg mayor Dada Morero and Eskom CEO Dan Marokane.

Ramokgopa said the parties had agreed to stick to the existing 2025 debt repayment agreement rather than negotiating a new one.

This comes after Eskom issued a final warning to the city to settle an overdue bulk electricity debt of R5.2bn.

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Tolashe ordered to resign as MP, ANC Women’s League head

Former minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe. Picture: Freddy Mavunda (Freddy Mavunda)

The ANC top leadership structures have ordered axed social development minister Sisisi Tolashe to relinquish her position as ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president and MP after being found guilty on four counts by the party’s integrity commission.

The dramatic decision marks a stunning fall from grace for the embattled former minister.

“The integrity commission decided on her removal from leading the Women’s League. The greatest issue here is the abuse of women. She cannot champion women’s rights while facing allegations of abusing women,” said a source close to the process.

The ANCWL is expected to convene an urgent meeting to discuss Tolashe’s resignation and the leadership vacuum her departure will leave behind.

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