Two ‘pet’ crocodiles found at house in Springs

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A Spings resident kept two crocodiles in a yard enclosure.

Two Nile crocodiles seemingly kept as pets have been confiscated by law enforcement officials.

A warrant was issued by the Springs magistrate’s court to enter and search the property, and this was executed by units on Monday morning.

“A steel enclosure measuring about 5.6m by 1.8m was discovered with two Nile crocodiles inside and a small splash pool.

“The crocodiles measured 1.48m and 1.7m and were reportedly kept there for more than two years.”

The crocodiles were seized and handed over to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital for medical treatment.

The owner of the property was not there at the time.

“People intending to keep any form of exotic pets or wildlife are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the laws protecting and regulating specific species, and whether lawful permits are obtainable,” police said.

A case was opened for investigation under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.

TimesLIVE