WATCH LIVE | Lehlogonolo ‘Shebeshxt’ Chauke back in court

Controversial Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing before the Polokwane regional court on Wednesday, with the court expected to determine his trial date.
TimesLIVE
Controversial Lekompo artist Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke is appearing before the Polokwane regional court on Wednesday, with the court expected to determine his trial date.
TimesLIVE
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