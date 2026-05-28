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IN PICS | Device explodes in Woolworths store at Menlyn Park mall

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 1am

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Shelves and food items were damaged by an explosive device that detonated inside the Woolworths store in Menlyn, Pretoria. (SAPS)

An explosive device was detonated inside the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria early on Thursday.

The as-yet-unknown device was inside the Woolworths store. Emergency services were alerted shortly after 1am.

Five packers were on duty inside the store at the time. They are unhurt, Tshwane district spokesperson Capt Johan van Dyk said.

Shelves and food items were damaged by an explosive device that detonated inside the Woolworths store in Menlyn, Pretoria. (SAPS)

Damage was limited to food items and shelving inside the store.

“The SAPS bomb disposal unit, K9 unit, crime scene management, as well as detectives are currently on the scene processing evidence and following up on all possible leads as part of the ongoing investigation,” he said.

“A case of contravention of the Explosives Act has been registered for investigation.”

This is a developing story

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