LISTEN | How to navigate divorce proceedings

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Legal experts advise couples to keep financial records and seek legal counsel during divorce proceedings. Stock photo.

Couples going through divorce proceedings have been urged to keep proper financial records, seek legal advice and remain actively involved in court processes.

This is as legal experts warn that spousal maintenance is not an automatic right after divorce.

The advice follows a recent Limpopo court ruling overturning an order that forced a man to pay R2,000 spousal maintenance to his former wife for life. The man took the matter on appeal, and the court found that the woman had failed to prove she required financial support from him.

Khodani Manyike from K Tshitahe Attorneys in Pretoria said many people enter divorce proceedings without understanding that courts decide each matter based on facts, evidence and financial circumstances.

“One of the most important things that people should understand during divorce proceedings is that every matter is decided on its own facts and evidence. In maintenance disputes, the court will look at whether a spouse has demonstrated a genuine financial need as well as the other party’s ability to contribute,” said Manyike.

She advised divorcing couples to keep proper financial records, disclose income and expenses honestly and obtain legal advice where possible.

“Courts rely heavily on documentary proof when making decisions around maintenance, assets and parental responsibilities,” she said.

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Manyike added that courts consider several factors when determining whether spousal maintenance should be granted, including:

the duration of the marriage;

age;

health;

earning capacity; and

the standard of living enjoyed during the marriage.

“People should also understand that maintenance for a former spouse is not automatic after divorce.”

She encouraged couples to explore mediation and settlement negotiations instead of lengthy court battles.

“Litigation can be emotionally and financially draining for everyone.”

Meanwhile, managing director at Donda Attorneys, Malusi Xulu, said couples should first attempt reconciliation before pursuing divorce proceedings.

“When you’re considering a divorce, obviously, you first check if there are any ways of reconciliation. It could be a church, parents or marriage counselling,” said Xulu.

He explained that once reconciliation attempts fail, parties usually approach attorneys to begin formal divorce proceedings.

“The most important thing that we always say is there must be an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage,” he said.

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According to Xulu, reasons for divorce may include:

infidelity;

financial disputes;

domestic violence; or

children born outside the marriage.

He said uncontested divorces often provide a less stressful and more affordable solution where both spouses agree on the breakdown of the marriage and how assets, pension funds and childcare arrangements will be handled.

“If you both agree that you can divorce, the settlement is an agreement to say how you will separate your assets.”

Xulu said courts determine spousal maintenance based on financial need and whether a spouse is capable of supporting themselves independently.

“The courts will look at the age of the spouse, the duration of the marriage and the standard of living. The aim of spousal maintenance is to maintain the lifestyle that the spouse was used to during the marriage.”

However, he stressed that maintenance is not guaranteed. “It’s not an automatic right. It’s not there for the taking.”

Xulu also warned people to stay actively involved in their divorce matters to avoid court processes proceeding without their knowledge. “Make sure that each and every step you’re aware of so that you do not end up in a situation where your rights have been violated.”

The recent Limpopo ruling has once again highlighted how SA courts assess maintenance claims carefully and require proof of financial need before granting support orders.