LISTEN | R1bn worth of drugs from Malawi intercepted at Beitbridge border

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The drugs, weighing about 713,000g, have an estimated street value of R998.2m.

Nearly R1bn worth of drugs destined for South African streets were intercepted at the Beitbridge border post when travelling from Malawi on Wednesday.

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The Border Management Authority (BMA) said border guards stopped a truck at the port of entry and uncovered a massive consignment of methaqualone, commonly known as “Abba”, which is used to manufacture mandrax.

The drugs, weighing about 713,000g, have an estimated street value of R998.2m.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said three suspects were arrested during the operation.

R1bn worth of drugs were intercepted at the Beitbridge border post by the Border Management Authority. (Supplied)

“The truck was subjected to a non-intrusive inspection through the cargo scanner, during which suspicious substances were detected. This prompted officials to conduct an extensive physical search of the truck, which lasted about eight hours,” she said.

“Three suspects were arrested during the operation and are being held at Musina police station. They are expected to appear in court soon on charges linked to drug trafficking.”

Mogotsi said before the arrests, the South African Police Service K-9 unit and the Hawks were called in to process the scene and assist with investigations.

“Investigations are under way to determine the intended destination of the substance and whether the syndicate forms part of a broader transnational criminal network operating within the region or globally,” she said.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato praised border guards and law enforcement agencies for the bust.

“This interception sends a strong message that South Africa’s borders are not a safe passage for organised criminal activities,” said Masiapato.

“The BMA remains committed to strengthening border security, combating transnational crime, and protecting the country from illicit activities that threaten our communities and economy.”

Sowetan