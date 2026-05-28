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Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala review application has merit, legal experts say

The panel’s legal test under scrutiny as president seeks to overturn findings

Sinesipho Schrieber

Sinesipho Schrieber

Journalist

President Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking a legal review of a panel's report into the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm. (Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/Reuters)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s review application against an independent panel review on the Phala Phala saga has merits, legal analysts say.

Still, the analysts caution that it may be too early to tell whether the president could succeed, causing parliament’s impeachment inquiry against him collapsing.

In his review application before the Western Cape high court against the panel led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, Ramaphosa attacks the core of the report that has put his political career at risk.

Ramaphosa’s focal point in wanting to set aside the report is that the panel failed in its mandate and applied an incorrect legal test when dealing with the allegations that he had breached provisions of law and the constitution.

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