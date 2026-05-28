Remove illegal structures and submit plans, court tells Marble Towers owners

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After spending hours in court, the City of Johannesburg and representatives of Marble Towers failed to fully resolve their dispute over planned demolitions at the Marble Towers precinct in the Johannesburg CBD.

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Illegal structures built around the Marble Towers building must be removed from municipal land and properly approved by the city before they can operate again, the Johannesburg high court has ruled.

In a judgment handed down on Thursday, the court ordered the owners of Marble Towers in the Joburg CBD to immediately remove all structures built on municipal property, pavements and road reserves, while also forcing them to submit building plans within 20 days.

The ruling follows an urgent court bid by Goldenrod Group, the owner of Marble Towers on Rahima Moosa Street, to stop the City of Johannesburg from demolishing container structures and informal trading spaces erected outside the building.

The city attempted to destroy illegal structures on the land, but also retrieve R14m owed to them in unpaid rates, taxes, water, and electricity.

The court found the structures were illegal because no building plans had been submitted to or approved by the city.

Jmpd demolished illegal structures on small street in Johannesburg. (Thulani Mbele)

Judge Leicester Adams said the owners had been aware of the city’s enforcement action since 2022 but failed to comply with repeated notices ordering them to regularise the structures.

“The simple fact of the matter is that the applicant has had four years to submit building plans for approval and to regularise the container structures. It failed to do so. It therefore cannot be heard complaining that the matter is urgent,” he said.

“If there is any urgency, there can, in my view, be no doubt that such urgency is self-created.”

The court interdicted the company from continuing with any building, construction or installation work at the property.

“The applicant shall, within 72 hours of this order, cordon off and/or seal all structures identified by the city as non-compliant; ensure that such structures are not occupied or accessed by any person,” Adams ruled.

“The applicant shall forthwith remove all structures encroaching upon municipal property and/or public pavements or road reserves. The applicant shall, within twenty days of this order, submit compliant building plans in respect of all structures,” he said.

Adams said the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act clearly prohibits anyone from erecting structures without prior written approval from a municipality.

The city had issued multiple notices over the years directing the company to remove illegal structures and submit building plans, but these were ignored.

“The case on behalf of the city is that the applicant has been aware of enforcement proceedings since 12 April 2022 — over four years ago. [The applicant] has conveniently omitted to disclose to the court this four-year enforcement history. The applicant has clearly misrepresented or attempted to misrepresent to the court that no notice of contravention was served," he said.

“The applicant’s claim of compliance has, in my view, been demonstrated to be false. On 6 May 2025, the City directed the applicant to submit building plans in respect of the container structures erected on its property – it failed to comply."

However, the judge also warned that the city could not simply demolish structures without following the law.

The court said the municipality would still need to obtain proper legal authorisation before carrying out demolitions.

Goldenrod Group was also ordered to pay the city’s legal costs.

Sowetan