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SA’s R24bn student debt crisis strains universities

Over 60% of debt deemed to be unrecoverable, MPs told

Tamar Kahn

Tamar Kahn

Health & Science Correspondent

Wits University is one of the five South African universities which featured in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.
Rising accommodation and transport costs fuel mounting student debt. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

A growing proportion of South Africa’s soaring student debt to universities is unlikely to be recovered, jeopardising the financial viability of the sector, parliament heard on Wednesday.

South Africa’s 26 universities were owed R24bn by end-2024, of which 64% (R15.3bn) was impaired debt. In 2022, bad debt (R11.3bn) constituted 60% of the total R18.8bn owed by students, according to the department of higher education & training.

“Student debt is not only a student-support issue; it directly affects the reliability of a major income stream and the cash that institutions can realistically collect,” said the department’s deputy director-general for universities, Thandi Lewin.

“Though universities of technology show the highest debt ratios, traditional comprehensive universities are also carrying substantial debt balances — it is a sector-wide issue,” she said.

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