The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Cyril Ramaphosa (President of South Africa), Hugo Broos (coach of South Africa), Dr Danny Jordaan (SAFA President), Gayton McKenzie (Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa), Bertha Peace Mabe (Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture) and Lydia Monyepao (SAFA CEO) with the players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South Africa Team Announcement and Send Off at Sefako M Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria on the 27 May 2026 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana, bring home World Cup - Ramaphosa

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during the team's send-off at Standard Bank Headquarters in Rosebank , Johannesburg. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has conceded trimming his squad from 32 to 26 for the Fifa World Cup was the most difficult task he’s had to do.

Broos broke hearts of six players by leaving them out of the squad which leaves for the World cup this weekend, when he announced his final squad for the tournament starting June 11 with Bafana’s clash with Mexico.

Speaking last night at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, in front of dignitaries including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Broos empathised with the players who were dropped.

One of the difficult decision the Belgian coach had to make was in the goalkeeping department, where he went with his trusted keepers Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine, removing Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen.

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Five things you need to know about Joburg’s R97.1bn budget

Joburg executive deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku during the City of Johannesburg's presentation of the 2026/27 annual budget speech at the Connie Bapela Council Chamber on May 27, 2026 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES (Luba Lesolle)

Johannesburg’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance and deputy mayor, Loyiso Masuku, presented Johannesburg’s R97.1bn budget on Wednesday, with the theme, “Building Johannesburg together: investing, securing tomorrow.”

Here are five things you need to know about the budget.

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Joe Sibanyoni case to be re-enrolled

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni is embraced as he leaves the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

The extortion case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused will only be re-enrolled on Thursday.

This is according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The matter will be re-enrolled tomorrow [Thursday] at Delmas magistrate’s court,” he said.

Their case was struck off the roll last week by magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court after prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear in court for the bail continuation of Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza.

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