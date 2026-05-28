The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Bafana, bring home World Cup - Ramaphosa
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has conceded trimming his squad from 32 to 26 for the Fifa World Cup was the most difficult task he’s had to do.
Broos broke hearts of six players by leaving them out of the squad which leaves for the World cup this weekend, when he announced his final squad for the tournament starting June 11 with Bafana’s clash with Mexico.
Speaking last night at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, in front of dignitaries including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Broos empathised with the players who were dropped.
One of the difficult decision the Belgian coach had to make was in the goalkeeping department, where he went with his trusted keepers Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine, removing Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen.
- Click here to read more.
Story audio is generated using AI
Five things you need to know about Joburg’s R97.1bn budget
Johannesburg’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance and deputy mayor, Loyiso Masuku, presented Johannesburg’s R97.1bn budget on Wednesday, with the theme, “Building Johannesburg together: investing, securing tomorrow.”
Here are five things you need to know about the budget.
- Click here to read more.
Story audio is generated using AI
Joe Sibanyoni case to be re-enrolled
The extortion case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused will only be re-enrolled on Thursday.
This is according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.
“The matter will be re-enrolled tomorrow [Thursday] at Delmas magistrate’s court,” he said.
Their case was struck off the roll last week by magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni at the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court after prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear in court for the bail continuation of Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza.
- Click here to read more.
Story audio is generated using AI
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.